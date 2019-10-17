Company News
October 17, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The longtime leader of Mexico's oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, resigned on Wednesday in a symbolic victory for Mexico's president in his fight against corruption. nyti.ms/2pvFkWV

- Three large drug distributors and two manufacturers have agreed with multiple states on a framework to resolve thousands of opioid cases in the U.S. with a settlement worth nearly $50 billion in cash and addiction treatments. nyti.ms/33FLfYe

- A tentative settlement was announced on Wednesday in a case against Sutter Health, the sprawling hospital system in Northern California accused of anti-competitive behavior, just as the trial was to begin. nyti.ms/35LkFPF

- General Motors and the autoworkers' union reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end the company's longest strike in half a century. nyti.ms/2VPmwya (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

