PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Since the disappearance and apparent killing of a dissident journalist in a Saudi Arabian consulate, some of the most powerful figures in business are distancing themselves from the kingdom. There is one prominent exception: Masayoshi Son, chief executive of the SoftBank Group Corp. nyti.ms/2PERV2t

- The Trump administration is eagerly embracing a trade war with China, but on Wednesday, it opted once again not to label that nation a currency manipulator despite President Trump's repeated complaint that Beijing is weakening the renminbi. nyti.ms/2PES7Pf

- The federal authorities arrested Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a Treasury Department official on Wednesday and charged her with illegally showing a journalist secret reports about suspicious wire transfers by President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others. nyti.ms/2ynUaR7

- The Federal Reserve's official account of its latest policy meeting, published Wednesday, does not mention any discussion of President Trump's demands that the Fed should stop raising interest rates. nyti.ms/2CRWFPt