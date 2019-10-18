Company News
October 18, 2019 / 4:11 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 18

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Senate Commerce Committee is completing preparations for a hearing about Boeing this month, and members expect to use it to interview the company's chief executive, Dennis A. Muilenburg, about the crashes and grounding of the 737 Max. nyti.ms/35H69bq

- China's economic slowdown worsened in the July-to-September period, according to data released on Friday, as the trade war with the United States and a host of other problems leave Beijing struggling to meet its goals. nyti.ms/2J2fqRA

- Johnson & Johnson, facing potentially costly litigation over opioids and baby powder, has agreed to pay $117 million to settle claims brought by dozens of states that said it deceptively marketed transvaginal pelvic mesh implants. nyti.ms/33F7rBV

- Juul Labs announced Thursday that it would temporarily halt online sales of flavored e-cigarettes like mango, products the company had already stopped distributing to retail stores as public outrage mounted over the soaring rate of teenage vaping. nyti.ms/33H1OTP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below