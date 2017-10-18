PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- George Soros, the billionaire hedge fund manager and a major Democratic donor, has given $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations. nyti.ms/2ggh43s

- On Tuesday, during a meeting convened to affirm Harvey Weinstein's dismissal, Weinstein resigned from the Weinstein Company's board. nyti.ms/2gjaWYg

- The head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned on Tuesday, just days after a producer, Isa Dick Hackett publicly accused him of sexual harassment, a spokesman for the company said. nyti.ms/2giwS5T

- The United States, Canada and Mexico said on Tuesday that they would extend Nafta negotiations into next year, with the parties citing "significant conceptual gaps" in how to rewrite the 1994 trade pact. nyti.ms/2ghXymY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)