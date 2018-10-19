PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- David Nevins has been elevated to chief content officer at CBS Corp, a new position that will give him oversight of the network's programming, CBS Television Studios and the company's streaming service, CBS All Access. Mr. Nevins will report to Joe Ianniello, the acting chief executive of the CBS Corporation, who replaced Mr. Moonves last month. nyti.ms/2J9t98k

- China's government on Friday reported that the economy grew by 6.5 percent over the three months that ended in September compared with a year ago. While fast by global standards, the pace is China's slowest since 2009, during the depths of the global financial crisis. nyti.ms/2CS4Rze

- Two companies, Ripley Entertainment and Branson Duck Vehicles, that operated the Missouri tourist boat that sank during a storm in July, killing 17 people, have invoked a 19th century federal maritime law to claim that they owe no money to the victims' family members who have filed multiple lawsuits. nyti.ms/2R0bm5U (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)