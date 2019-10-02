PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it had reached a $20.4 million agreement to settle opioid claims brought by two Ohio counties, becoming the fifth drugmaker to avoid the first federal trial that attempts to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for the drug scourge. nyti.ms/2nw2r3n

- The United Auto Workers reported Tuesday that it had exchanged contract proposals with General Motors Co, but said many issues remained unresolved in talks that would end the strike that has shut down 34 factories in the United States for more than two weeks. nyti.ms/2mMZA5t

- A federal appeals court upheld the U.S. government's repeal of strict regulations for companies that connect consumers to the internet. However, the court also said the Federal Communications Commission had overstepped by broadly stopping state and local governments from writing their own rules. nyti.ms/2nFmmNb

- Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG's [CSG N.S] Chief Operating Officer, Pierre-Olivier Bouée, resigned after a company board ordered an examination into his ordering the surveillance of wealth manager Iqbal Khan, who quit to work for UBS Group AG, while clearing its CEO Tidjane Thiam of investigating Khan. nyti.ms/2nF96YU

- Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that the company would sue presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren if she were to break up the world's largest social media company, if she is elected president. nyti.ms/2omIJ9Z (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)