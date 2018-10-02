PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co said it had replaced Chief Executive Officer John Flannery with Lawrence Culp, who joined the company's board in April. nyti.ms/2IwAWfZ

- President Donald Trump said Monday that the revised North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada would pour "cash and jobs" into the United States. But the deal's importance may have less to do with the details than the signal it sends that Trump is methodically settling his multifront trade war to fight a single enemy: China. nyti.ms/2y8WgmK

- Ian Read is stepping down after eight years as chief executive of Pfizer Inc. nyti.ms/2RhFsmr

- After a tortuous final year at ESPN in which she went head-to-head with President Donald Trump's administration, Jemele Hill has found a new home. Hill, who spent the last 12 years of her career at ESPN, is taking a job as a staff writer at The Atlantic. She will cover sports, race, politics and culture. nyti.ms/2y55Jvn