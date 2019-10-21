PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 21

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

General Motors has worked out a tentative contract with the United Automobile Workers union under which the company's 49,000 UAW workers get higher wages and bonuses, with no change in health benefits. nyti.ms/2p1imal

- U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning in favor of a new Pentagon plan to keep a small contingent of American troops in eastern Syria to combat the Islamic State and block the advance of Syrian government and Russian forces into the region's coveted oil fields, a senior administration official said on Sunday. nyti.ms/33KEc0H

- A struggle between Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and a surging opposition movement demanding his ouster has led to violent demonstrations and barricaded streets across Haiti. nyti.ms/2J7tkSI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)