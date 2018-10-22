PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering narrowly defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth, the most drastic move yet in a government wide effort to roll back recognition and protections of transgender people under federal civil rights law. nyti.ms/2AkuBlo

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan broke his silence on Sunday, promising that within 48 hours he would remove the lid completely from what his spokesmen are now calling a Saudi cover-up about the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. nyti.ms/2S8ZPm9

- Richard Parsons, a long-time media executive who less than a month ago was named the interim chairman of CBS Corp to help stabilize the company, said on Sunday that he was stepping down because of illness. nyti.ms/2PcxMDL

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended his decision to meet with Saudi officials this week, saying his trip was aimed at reinforcing ties at a critical moment, as the United States tries to ratchet up pressure on Iran. nyti.ms/2EE1Jc2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)