PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 22

- The We Company's WeWork, could choose between two competing financial rescue packages as early as Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, which is being offered by SoftBank Group , and another from a financial consortium led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. nyti.ms/32B3rlH

- Facebook Inc said on Monday that it had recently found and taken down four state-backed disinformation campaigns, the latest of dozens that it has identified and removed this year and a sign of how foreign interference online is increasing ahead of the 2020 presidential election. nyti.ms/2J9UsQM

- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify about Libra at a hearing held by the House Financial Services Committee tomorrow. nyti.ms/2P9R7Fg

- U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to scale back its military presence around the world without waiting to negotiate concessions from foes like the Taliban or North Korea. nyti.ms/2qzdD08