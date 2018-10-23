FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 23, 2018 / 4:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 23

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- McKinsey & Company was in the spotlight on Monday after The New York Times reported that the consulting firm had prepared a report that may have played a role in Saudi Arabia's effort to target its online critics. nyti.ms/2Cy3OU1

- Fiat Chrysler owned car parts supplier Magneti Marelli is set to be acquired by investment firm KKR & Co for $7.1 billion. It will be merged with another KKR portfolio company, Calsonic Kansei, which also provides car parts. nyti.ms/2CyCJ37

- U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John R Bolton, said on Monday that he had directly criticized Russian officials for meddling in United States elections although, he said, their actions had not had any effect on electoral outcomes. nyti.ms/2CyOl65

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a wide ranging meeting with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday, who is suspected of playing a role in the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident. nyti.ms/2Cx66CY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.