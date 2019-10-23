PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-Nike Inc said on Tuesday that its chief executive, Mark Parker, who led the company through a period of tremendous growth but also saw his leadership challenged by a number of controversies, would step down early next year. nyti.ms/344cxIn

- Boeing Co ousted one of its top executives, Kevin McAllister, on Tuesday, the most significant management change the airplane maker has made as it struggles to contain the crisis following the crashes of two 737 Max jets that killed 346 people. nyti.ms/33QTGjN

- Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it would give $1 billion in a package of grants, loans and land toward easing California's severe crunch by building an estimated 20,000 housing units for middle- and lower-income households. nyti.ms/2N2yT68

- Struggling sportswear giant Under Armour said Tuesday that its chief executive, Kevin Plank, was stepping down from the role he had held since starting the company more than 20 years ago. nyti.ms/33YF8i9