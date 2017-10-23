PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc is moving closer to becoming the first foreign car company to have a wholly owned manufacturing operation in China, a deal that will test the relationship norms between a foreign automaker and the Chinese government. nyti.ms/2zIpnO4

- The CIA is expanding its covert operations in Afghanistan, sending small teams of experienced officers and contractors alongside Afghan forces to hunt and kill Taliban militants across the country, according to two senior American officials. nyti.ms/2xfR2E7

- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the speaking appearance of three agency scientists who were scheduled to discuss climate change at a conference on Monday in Rhode Island, according to the agency and several people involved. nyti.ms/2yHOKiW

- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will be willing to bring a bipartisan proposal to stabilize health insurance markets up for debate if U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his support. nyti.ms/2zukzeg

- All three committees looking into an alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections — one in the House, two in the Senate — have run into problems, from insufficient staffing to fights over when the committees should wrap up their investigations. nyti.ms/2yHX2cd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)