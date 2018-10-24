PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc owned Google Inc and other internet service providers have turned over confidential user information to a Portuguese soccer team that may help it identify anonymous bloggers who have written about allegations of wrongdoing against the serial national champion Benfica. nyti.ms/2CAHbhH

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an inquiry into the departure of a senior investment banker and Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner who raised concerns about what he viewed as unethical conduct at the bank, according to people briefed on the inquiry. nyti.ms/2CCBHmV

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned Saudi Arabia's account of the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi as "the worst cover-up ever," and his administration warned for the first time that it would impose human rights sanctions on some of those who took part in the plot. nyti.ms/2CC0KXd

- Despite warnings that withdrawal from the disarmament treaty with Russia could lead to a new nuclear arms race, the U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton rejected Russian entreaties on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2CAJAsQ