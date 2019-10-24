PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Power producer PG&E Corp began a new round of electricity cuts on Wednesday to reduce hazards from power lines and towers in the face of a new wildfire threat, two weeks after a vast power shut-off that it acknowledged it had mishandled. nyti.ms/2PbLKWd

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday that it had achieved a long-sought breakthrough called "quantum supremacy," which could allow new kinds of computers to do calculations at speeds that are inconceivable with today's technology. nyti.ms/2ohMnT6

- House Republicans staged a protest at the Capitol Hill where the impeachment inquiry is proceeding, seeking to shift the focus away from damaging revelations about U.S. President Donald Trump. nyti.ms/2WaB7ob (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)