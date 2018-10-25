PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New York's attorney general sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday, claiming the company defrauded shareholders by downplaying the expected risks of climate change to its business. nyti.ms/2PQoWc1

- Wells Fargo & Co said it had suspended two senior executives as part of a continuing regulatory review of its sales practices, the latest blow to a bank that has spent years reeling from scandals. nyti.ms/2PP8R6m

- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that if the United States deploys new intermediate range missiles in Europe after withdrawing from a nuclear treaty prohibiting these weapons, European nations will be at risk of "a possible counterstrike." nyti.ms/2PVyy5i

- Pipe bombs were sent to several prominent Democrats, including former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, setting off an intense investigation on Wednesday into whether figures vilified by the right were being targeted. nyti.ms/2Q1mH5y (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)