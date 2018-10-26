PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc announced on Thursday that it would discontinue most of its flavored e-cigarettes and stop selling some brands altogether, after it came under pressure to curb vaping among young people. nyti.ms/2AsiH8W

- U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Medicare pay for certain prescription drugs based on the prices paid in other advanced industrial countries, a huge change that could save money for the government and for millions of Medicare beneficiaries. nyti.ms/2AssHPs

- U.S. President Donald Trump is considering taking executive action to bar migrants, including asylum seekers, from entering the country at the southern border, according to people familiar with the plan. nyti.ms/2PVFzDj

- A longtime deputy in the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was arrested in a joint intelligence raid by American and Pakistani agents eight years ago has been freed, the insurgent group confirmed on Thursday. nyti.ms/2PUktFa (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)