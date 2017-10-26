PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday announced plans to eliminate decades-old media ownership rules meant to protect local coverage and diversity in media voices. nyti.ms/2h9Vwq5

- On Wednesday, David Rubenstein and the other two co-founders of Carlyle Group LP - William Conway Jr. and Daniel D'Aniello - said they were handing over daily management of the private equity firm to their chosen successors. nyti.ms/2izR6wi

- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Wednesday he had rebuffed a request for help last year from the head of a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, that worked for Donald Trump and is now facing congressional scrutiny. nyti.ms/2y6aSWT

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday loosened some rules for commercial drones, including for package deliveries, by allowing broader testing by companies like Amazon.com Inc and Wing, a part of Alphabet Inc. nyti.ms/2gJY55l