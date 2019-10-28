Market News
October 28, 2019 / 5:41 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- LVMH approached Tiffany & Co in recent weeks with an all-cash bid of about $120 a share, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. That values Tiffany, which has its headquarters in a famous Fifth Avenue building in Midtown Manhattan, at about $14.4 billion. nyti.ms/2JHb17h

- Boeing Co and its allies helped craft a law that undercuts the government's role in approving the design of new airplanes to their liking, according to an examination by The New York Times. nyti.ms/2NllSEP

- Bankers assigned on the Aramco IPO have told Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's 34-year-old crown prince and de facto ruler, that prospective investors would probably value the oil producer at about $1.5 trillion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. nyti.ms/2MSFC3J (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

