PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- IBM Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire Red Hat, the largest distributor of the popular open-source operating system Linux, for $34 billion. nyti.ms/2Rg3NIC

- A Lion Air Flight carrying 189 people from Jakarta to another Indonesian city crashed into the sea on Monday, prompting a desperate search for survivors and questions about why the aircraft went down despite clear skies.nyti.ms/2Pnf24P