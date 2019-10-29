PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sotheby's has named Charles Stewart as its new chief executive officer, replacing Tad Smith just two weeks before the start of the fall auction season. nyti.ms/2q5H61h

- Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge some of the company's failings on Tuesday when he appears before a Senate committee investigating the crashes of two 737 Max jets that killed 346 people. nyti.ms/345UT6I

- AT&T announced on Monday that Randall Stephenson, the chief executive and chairman, will remain in charge at least through 2020. Once he retires, the roles of chairman and chief executive will be split. nyti.ms/36b8PhM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)