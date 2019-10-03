PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Parcel Service announced this week that it had received a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to use drones to deliver medical packages at campuses across the country. nyti.ms/2o0k2R2

- A senior engineer from The Boeing Company has filed an internal ethics complaint this year saying that during the development of the 737 Max jet the company had rejected a safety system to minimize costs, equipment that he felt could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes. nyti.ms/2nLjFda

- Tesla Inc said it delivered a record 97,000 new cars in the third quarter, a rise of almost 2 percent from the previous period, putting the electric-car maker within reach of its goal of delivering 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019. nyti.ms/2oLDWz5

- Vice Media LLC, the insurgent media brand known for its arch take on youth culture and entertainment, has acquired the women's lifestyle publisher Refinery29 Inc, in a deal valued at about $400 million. nyti.ms/2oFwPZf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)