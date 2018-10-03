PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fan Bingbing, the Chinese film star who has disappeared from public view for months, faces back taxes and fines of tens of millions of dollars, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday. nyti.ms/2Nj5Cly

- Securities and Exchange Commission officials were understandably taken aback on Thursday morning when Tesla Inc's board — and its chairman, Elon Musk — abruptly pulled out of a carefully crafted settlement. nyti.ms/2Qm75cK

- Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that it would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for its United States employees, a rare acknowledgment that it was feeling squeezed by political pressure and a tight labor market. The raises apply for part-time workers and those hired through temporary agencies. nyti.ms/2OvXDWR

- Primera Air, a small low-cost airline that spent the last year expanding its reach from northern Europe to hubs in North America, filed for bankruptcy and ceased flying on Monday night, leaving passengers stranded at airports on both sides of the Atlantic. nyti.ms/2zO2UBb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)