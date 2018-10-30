FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kelly Johnston, a Campbell Soup executive who had planned to retire in November left last week instead after sharing a conspiracy theory on Twitter about a migrant caravan in Mexico, the company said on Monday. nyti.ms/2PwH2my

- The United States said on Monday that it would block Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, a Chinese state-owned technology company from buying American components because it posed a national security threat, the latest volley in an escalating dispute between the world's two largest economies. nyti.ms/2PsQp6t

- The Supreme Court seemed prepared on Monday to rule that workers at a California business could not band together in an arbitration proceeding to seek compensation for what they said was their employer's failure to protect their data. nyti.ms/2PwJ0Ds

- Bytedance, a Chinese internet company that serves up homemade break-dancing videos, dishy news bites and goofy hashtag challenges has become one of the planet's most richly valued start-ups, with a roughly $75 billion price tag. nyti.ms/2Pu9RQx

