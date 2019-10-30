PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WhatsApp sued the Israeli cybersurveillance firm NSO Group in federal court on Tuesday, claiming the company's spy technology was used on the popular messaging service in a wide-ranging campaign targeting journalists and human-rights activists. nyti.ms/31XvOcL

- WarnerMedia executives took the stage on Tuesday to formally introduce the streaming service HBO Max, the future exclusive online home for "Game of Thrones," "Friends," and movies centered on DC Comics superheroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. nyti.ms/334Lahe

- Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it did not find asbestos in multiple tests of a bottle of baby powder that the Food and Drug Administration said contained trace amounts of the carcinogen. nyti.ms/2posFFK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)