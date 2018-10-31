PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- FedEx Corp is ending a partnership with the National Rifle Association that offered discounts to members of the gun-rights group.nyti.ms/2Pv4Irb

- Apple Inc showed off a slate of new computers with better screens, faster processors and higher price tags on Tuesday, including an iPad Pro that the company is trying to position as a primary work computer.nyti.ms/2Pv4TCR

- The accused synagogue gunman, Robert Bowers, legally purchased the guns he used to kill 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in the United States, according to the federal authorities.nyti.ms/2PzK09K