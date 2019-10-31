Company News
October 31, 2019 / 5:11 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 31

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that it would ban all political ads, putting a spotlight on the power and veracity of online advertising and ramping up pressure on Facebook Inc's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, to reverse his hands-off stance. nyti.ms/32XjCdr

- Ford Motor Co reached a tentative agreement with the United Automobile Workers union on a four-year contract, the automaker said Wednesday night, five days after the union approved a deal with General Motors Co that ended a 40-day strike. nyti.ms/2N1WHIA

- In a deal with federal prosecutors, the fugitive Malaysian financier, Jho Low, has agreed to stop fighting for assets valued at $650 million to $900 million that were seized starting in 2016, according to court documents and two people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2q6ZWVU

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the United States and China were on track toward signing the first phase of a trade agreement next month, offering fresh optimism that the long-awaited deal may finally materialize. nyti.ms/2N2GhiW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below