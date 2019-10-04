PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Attorney General William Barr took aim at Facebook Inc's plan to make WhatsApp and its other messaging services more secure, pressing its Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, to create a loophole to that goal of full encryption. The Justice Department said that investigators needed lawful access to encrypted communications to fight terrorism, organized crime. nyti.ms/2oMzjVM

- TheMaven Inc, which licensed the rights to Sports Illustrated's print and digital publications earlier this year, has laid off employees of Sports Illustrated, although the number of layoffs was not immediately clear. nyti.ms/331fgS3

- Top Federal Reserve officials have said they are open-minded about whether additional interest rate cuts will be necessary in 2019, but recent economic data are putting that equanimity to the test. nyti.ms/31PprZS

- AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said new episodes of the 50-year-old children's television franchise Sesame Street will appear first on HBO Max, the streaming app from that will debut next year. nyti.ms/332wRci

- Illnesses and deaths linked to vaping continue to increase around the United States, now totaling 1,080 cases and 19 deaths, health officials said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2pMc4vz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)