PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Honda Motor Co Ltd, the Japanese automaker, has agreed to buy a $750 million stake in General Motor Co's autonomous vehicles unit, G.M. Cruise Holdings, the two companies said Wednesday. In addition, Honda will contribute $2 billion to the project over the next 12 years. nyti.ms/2RoSn6e

- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, the carmaker beloved by James Bond, began trading on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The debut started poorly. Its stock fell below its initial public offering price of 19 pounds a share. nyti.ms/2DWFiOQ

- eBay Inc claims Amazon.com Inc has illegally tried to lure top sellers off its marketplace by exploiting its internal messaging system. nyti.ms/2Rknz6u