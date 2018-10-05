PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A prominent show of support from a Facebook Inc executive Joel Kaplan for Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he faced assault claims has brought new turmoil to the company. nyti.ms/2IFZ5Rk

- Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has been one of the biggest proponents of President Trump's crackdown on China, welcoming tariffs on Chinese imports while conceding that they will raise costs for American businesses and consumers. nyti.ms/2Rtq32H

- Less than a week after he reached a settlement with federal regulators who had sued him, claiming he misled investors, Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, called the agency the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" in a Twitter post on Thursday. nyti.ms/2OCdL9j

- In a filing New York federal court prosecutors Patrick Ho, had discussed using the CEFC China's connections to help sell weapons to Chad, Qatar and Libya. The prosecutors also accused Ho of exploring whether CEFC could serve as a middleman for an Iranian company to gain access to funds from a Chinese bank under international sanctions. nyti.ms/2O9noNy