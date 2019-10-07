PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers talks took a "turn for the worse" on Sunday over the question of moving production from Mexico to plants in the United States. nyti.ms/2VlvMdi

- The general manager of the Houston Rockets basketball team sought to quell an outcry on Sunday night in a tweet after the support he expressed for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong upset business partners in China. nyti.ms/2nmmq4c (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)