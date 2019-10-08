Market News
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration said on Monday that it had blacklisted 28 Chinese firms over concerns about their role in human rights violations. nyti.ms/2VmKUH1

- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Tuesday that it will no longer proceed with its nearly $37 billion offer to buy London Stock Exchange Group. nyti.ms/2MqEK4V

- The Trump administration has begun inserting legal protections into recent trade agreements that shield platforms like Facebook Inc, Twitter and Google from lawsuits. nyti.ms/2MsYVPI

- Matt Strauss, an executive at NBCUniversals parent company, Comcast Corp, will lead NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock which is scheduled to launch in April. nyti.ms/2VozB1c (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

