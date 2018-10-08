PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The People's Bank of China, the central bank, pulled a financial lever that will effectively pump $175 billion into the economy. The government is aiming to help small and midsize businesses in particular, which have had trouble obtaining loans and face other rising pressures. nyti.ms/2Pk4mAy

- Pret A Manger has acknowledged that a second customer died after an allergic reaction to food sold at the popular British sandwich chain. nyti.ms/2Rzg1Nq

- Silicon Valley's investors have put their money in plenty of ethically dubious companies, but an unusual thing happened when Juul, an electronic cigarette maker that has been widely criticized for marketing its products to teenagers, set out to raise more than $1 billion over the summer; numerous prominent venture capitalists publicly criticized the company and its investors. nyti.ms/2zXwCE1