PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday hit Johnson & Johnson with an $8 billion verdict over its marketing of the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal, siding with a man who argued that the health care giant downplayed risks that the drug could lead to breast growth in boys. nyti.ms/33po3Ob

- The new head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the U.S.-China trade war could cost the global economy around $700 billion by 2020. nyti.ms/2Vr38Hr

- Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday that it had selected Makoto Uchida as the new chief executive to lead the embattled Japanese automaker. nyti.ms/2M2cO8t

- Dean & DeLuca has is temporarily closing its flagship store in SoHo, New York City after months of financial turmoil in which it shuttered all its other New York City stores. nyti.ms/2AT5JjV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)