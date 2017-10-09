FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 11 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Weinstein Company fired its co-founder Harvey Weinstein on Sunday, after an investigation uncovered allegations that he had engaged in rampant sexual harassment. nyti.ms/2hZR9kN

- The expensive science-fiction sequel "Blade Runner 2049" collapsed at the North American box office over the weekend, taking in $31.5 million, or roughly 30 percent less than analysts had expected, as younger audiences and women failed to materialize in sizable numbers. nyti.ms/2hXB8LQ

- Dove dropped a Facebook ad for Dove body wash in which a black woman removes her brown shirt and underneath is a white woman in a light shirt. nyti.ms/2hZUpN3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.