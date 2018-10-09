PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it would shut down its social media platform Google Plus after it discovered a security vulnerability that exposed the private data of up to 500,000 users. (nyti.ms/2QEjzNg)

- Danish company Orsted said on Monday that it would acquire a Rhode Island rival, Deepwater Wind LLC, for $510 million, a sign that the United States is becoming an attractive market for offshore energy generators. (nyti.ms/2QCzhsa)

- Hope Hicks, one of the most recognizable alumni of U.S. President Donald Trump's White House, will become the chief communications officer of Fox, the new entity to be spun out of the Walt Disney Company's acquisition of most of Twenty First Century Fox. (nyti.ms/2QElcKS) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)