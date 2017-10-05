PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - October 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a public statement, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson emphasized his support of President Donald Trump and his agenda, despite a recent media report that he had criticized the president. nyti.ms/2xUoHEQ

- Alphabet Inc's Google unveiled new smartphones, smart speakers and other gadgets at a product launch in an attempt to demonstrate the company's commitment to artificial intelligence. nyti.ms/2yJ7ZYc

- The European Commission said it would take Ireland to court for not clawing back billions from Apple Inc, and ordered Luxembourg to recover around $293 million from Amazon . nyti.ms/2ypJoeW

- Newsroom employees at the Los Angeles Times are trying to form a union, setting up a potential clash with the newspaper's parent company, Tronc Inc. nyti.ms/2y2btYu

- Three U.S. Army Special Forces troops were killed and two wounded on Wednesday in an ambush in Niger while on a training mission with troops from that nation in northwestern Africa, American military officials said. nyti.ms/2y2eRmr