PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Leslie Moonves, the long-time chief executive of the CBS Corp, stepped down on Sunday night from the company amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment. nyti.ms/2CDZpRe

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said Jack Ma would resign as chairman in exactly one year on Sept. 10, 2019. Ma will be succeeded by Daniel Zhang, currently Alibaba's chief executive officer. nyti.ms/2wW0Ap2

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested Ford Motor Co could begin making a small car in the United States instead of importing it from China. But the automaker quickly issued a statement saying it has no such plans. nyti.ms/2CDcjyT