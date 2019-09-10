PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A pack of Teamsters fanned out through California's Capitol building last week, marching into legislators' offices and pressing them to pass a bill that would force Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc to treat their drivers as employees. nyti.ms/2m4mdSc

- Gun control groups applauded moves by Walmart Inc and others, while gun rights groups seem unworried. Retailers say they were trying to strike a balance. nyti.ms/2lMWlKl

- A bill passed by the California State Assembly would allow college athletes to make endorsement deals. It is expected to reach the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom. nyti.ms/2kBdSoL

- Juul Labs illegally marketed its vaping products as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes, the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday, casting a deepening shadow over the safety of e-cigarette devices. nyti.ms/2lH0orK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)