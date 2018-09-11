FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 11

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Snap Inc said on Monday its Chief Strategy Officer, Imran Khan, would step down. nyti.ms/2NtkFNR

- Gunmen stormed the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli on Monday, setting off explosions, taking hostages and spraying gunfire, leaving several people dead or wounded before forces aligned with the government took control of the building. nyti.ms/2oX5Rcg

- The Trump administration, taking its third major step this year to roll back federal efforts to fight climate change, is preparing to make it significantly easier for energy companies to release methane into the atmosphere. nyti.ms/2O6ZAWx

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

