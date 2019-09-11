PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Europe's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, whose billion-dollar fines have made her loathed by Silicon Valley, has won new powers that give her unrivaled regulatory reach. nyti.ms/2kaQvCd

- Apple Inc launched new products on Tuesday, including a cheaper entry-level iPhone 11, in a sign that the company is paying attention to consumers who aren't racing to buy more expensive phones. nyti.ms/2lPM2VV

- The California State Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a bill to limit rent increases to 5% a year plus a cost-of-living adjustment. nyti.ms/2NUyAMB

- Uber Technologies Inc laid off 435 workers in its product and engineering teams on Tuesday, the company's second round of cuts in recent months as it struggles to make money. nyti.ms/2NUbJ3K (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)