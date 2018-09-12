PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- James Katzman, a former Goldman Sachs partner, had Katzman had used the whistle-blower hotline in 2014 to report on what he regarded as unethical practices at the investment bank including an effort by Goldman to hire a customer's child. Katzman left in 2015 and was required to sign a confidentiality agreement that he believed prevented him from sharing his concerns with board members or regulators. nyti.ms/2NACP0c

- Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, will stay in his role until the end of January 2020, the government said on Tuesday, which means that he would run the central bank for 10 months after Britain's departure from the European Union. nyti.ms/2wZLakv

- The Trump administration is preparing a new executive order to allow sanctions of foreign citizens suspected of interference in the American elections, officials who have reviewed the order said. nyti.ms/2Mm2aGl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)