PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night that the United States would delay its next planned tariff increase on China by two weeks, as "a gesture of goodwill" that may help to mend the seriously damaged ties between the world's two biggest economies. nyti.ms/2kgn4ij

- California lawmakers approved a statewide rent cap on Wednesday covering millions of tenants, the biggest step yet in a surge of initiatives to address an affordable-housing crunch nationwide. nyti.ms/2lPUQuW

- U.S. President Trump told his top economic advisers on Wednesday that he had decided, for now, to forgo using executive authority to deliver a tax cut that would primarily benefit wealthy investors. nyti.ms/2kb2KyE

- After California state lawmakers voted to extend minimum-wage and other protections to independent contractors, Uber Technologies Inc said it would not treat its drivers as employees. nyti.ms/2ki4WVi (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)