PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Leaders of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday demanded answers from Equifax Inc about its major data breach, including pressing for more details about three Equifax executives who sold shares after the breach was discovered. nyti.ms/2w2qQk1

- Social Finance, an online lender that is one of the more prominent financial technology start-ups, said its co-founder and chief executive Mike Cagney planned to step down by the end of the year. nyti.ms/2w3KpIx

- The first gene therapy treatment in the United States was approved recently by the Food and Drug Administration, heralding a new era in medicine that is coming faster than most realize — and that perhaps few can afford. The treatment, Kymriah, made by Novartis AG, is spectacularly effective against a rare form of leukemia, bringing remissions when all conventional options have failed. nyti.ms/2ffqRXv

- Tesla Inc drivers in Florida got an unexpected assist this weekend as they scrambled to evade Hurricane Irma. Tesla confirmed that it had remotely enabled a free software upgrade for vehicles in the path of the storm, motivated by one customer who requested the change while making evacuation plans. The free upgrade will expire on Saturday. nyti.ms/2wWYLcR (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)