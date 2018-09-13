PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc on Wednesday repeated its strategy of rolling out iPhones that are bigger, faster and more expensive, with the introduction of its biggest ever model, the iPhone XS Max. Apple also unveiled a new Apple Watch with an electronic heart sensor approved by the Food and Drug Administration. nyti.ms/2x84FHE

- CBS Corp entered a new stage of turmoil on Wednesday with the ouster of Jeff Fager, the longtime executive producer of "60 Minutes," a CBS television program. nyti.ms/2QrOo8e

- The income of the median American household reached $61,372 in 2017, the Census Bureau reported on Wednesday, a number that it said was statistically indistinguishable from the median on the cusp of the crisis, in 2007. nyti.ms/2xdAYnw

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday declared that teenage use of electronic cigarettes has reached "an epidemic proportion," and it put makers of the most popular devices on notice that they have just 60 days to prove they can keep their devices away from minors. nyti.ms/2p25i0X (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)