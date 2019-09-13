PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Companies and trade groups are weighing the risks of waging a fight against a proposed ban on most flavored vaping products, to protect mint and menthol brands. nyti.ms/2meqQJE

- U.S. President Donald Trump announced that China would resume purchases of American farm goods after a day of cooling tensions, raising hopes of averting the next round of tariff increases. nyti.ms/2lROhbi

- Forever 21, the fast-fashion retailer that spread its gospel of $5 shirts and $15 dresses from Southern California to hundreds of malls around the world, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, according to three people with knowledge of its plans. nyti.ms/2lROsDu