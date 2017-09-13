FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 13
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 4:35 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nancy Gibbs, the first woman to lead Time magazine, is stepping down as editor in chief, ending her four-year run at the publication's helm. nyti.ms/2f3ZYZN

- Britain's culture minister said on Tuesday she was inclined to ask the country's competition regulator to carry out a detailed review of a bid by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to take full control of the British satellite television giant Sky Plc. nyti.ms/2jnRKgg

- After a year-long investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that a Tesla Inc system capable of automatically steering and controlling a car had "played a major role" in a fatal crash in Florida. nyti.ms/2h2ypk9

- DowDuPont Inc, the chemicals giant, said it would shift the focus of its reorganization plan after shareholders opposed a proposal to break up the company. nyti.ms/2eUN10i (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.