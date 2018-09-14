PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jim Nelson, the editor in chief of men's magazine GQ, will leave the publication at the end of the year and turn it over to Will Welch, GQ's creative director and the editor of its quarterly fashion-focused spinoff, GQ Style. nyti.ms/2p38Yj4

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday named Stephen Scherr as its new chief financial officer. Scherr will take on the finance chief job on November 5, in conjunction with the filing of the bank's quarterly results. Goldman also named John Waldron as its president and chief operating officer, who will take his new role on October 1. nyti.ms/2xbCJCH

- Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, and his wife, MacKenzie, on Thursday pledged $2 billion for a new fund to start preschools and help homeless families. nyti.ms/2NIwtvJ

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday kicked off a series of hearings to discuss whether the agency's competition and consumer protection policies should change to better reflect new technologies and companies. nyti.ms/2xhocV4