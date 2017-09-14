FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 14
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 4:33 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday blocked a China-backed investor from buying an American semiconductor maker over national security concerns, a rare move that could signal more aggressive scrutiny of China's deal-making ambitions. nyti.ms/2wrp8E8

- The U.S. federal government moved on Wednesday to wipe from its computer systems any software made by a prominent Russian cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky Lab, that is being investigated by the FBI for possible links to Russian security services. nyti.ms/2fknf6B

- Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive who is awaiting sentencing for a fraud conviction, was sent to jail on Wednesday after a federal judge revoked his bail because he had offered $5,000 for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair. nyti.ms/2y0f327

- Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it had agreed to negotiate with a group led by Bain Capital, the American investment firm, that also includes two organizations controlled by the Japanese government. They will seek to strike a deal over Toshiba's chip business, the world's second-largest manufacturer of flash memory chips. nyti.ms/2wqTDK8

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

