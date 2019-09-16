PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United Automobile Workers union said on Sunday that it was going on strike at General Motors Co, sending nearly 50,000 members at factories across the Midwest and South to picket lines on Monday morning barring a last-minute deal. nyti.ms/2Nk5M0n

- U.S. senators plan on Monday to ask the Federal Communications Commission to consider whether two major Chinese telecommunications companies, China Telecom and China Unicom, should be barred from operating in the United States. nyti.ms/2NdXOGp

- Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, the drug widely seen as igniting the opioid crisis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday night, a move at the center of the company's efforts to shield itself and its owners from more than 2,600 federal and state lawsuits. nyti.ms/2NdY5sV

- A committee of the Boeing Co board has reviewed how the company designs and builds planes and has also identified areas for improvement and major issues facing the company in an attempt to understand how the aerospace giant could design and build safer airplanes. nyti.ms/2UUE9fo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)